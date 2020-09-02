Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,840 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $74,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,762 shares of company stock worth $15,311,299. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,767. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

