Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cubic worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cubic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cubic by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cubic by 18.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 251,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

