Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 49,172 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,172 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,064.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,708.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 2,037,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,896. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

