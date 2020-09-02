Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

SWKS stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,187. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

