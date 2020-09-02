Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,073. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

