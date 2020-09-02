Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

ATR stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.26. 153,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

