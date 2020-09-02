Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,495,000 after acquiring an additional 352,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,623 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,460,000 after acquiring an additional 222,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fortinet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 399,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.60. 1,273,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

