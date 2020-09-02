Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.08. The company had a trading volume of 713,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$41.52 and a 12-month high of C$59.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

