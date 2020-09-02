FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.84. 6,773,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 17,069,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $618.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.15.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 577.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 458,906 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 291.8% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 67,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $725,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

