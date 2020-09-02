Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.17.
Gale Pacific Company Profile
