Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.17.

Gale Pacific Company Profile

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening, shading, and home improvement products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications primarily in Australasia, China, the Americas, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand name; and mining and outdoor leisure and garden products, such as shade fabrics, exterior window shades, gazebos, umbrellas, shade sails, synthetic grass, weed mats, and bird net products for crop protection, irrigation, water storage, and screening applications under the Coolaroo brand name.

