GCN Coin (GCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $146.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 67.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $97,434.90 and approximately $146.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 88.8% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.68 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00509229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003472 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

