Genel Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of GEGYF remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

