Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. 8,262,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,859,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

In related news, Director Michael G. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of Genius Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,329,618 shares in the company, valued at $21,549,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $112,300. Insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

