Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. 8,262,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,859,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Separately, BidaskClub cut Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
