Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,205,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,930,612 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $169,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.79. 8,288,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775,842. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

