Giovanni Caforio Sells 39,840 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,280,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524,927. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

