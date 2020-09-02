Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 155,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

