GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,849.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,847.15 ($24.14).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

LON:GSK traded down GBX 26.20 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,445.80 ($18.89). 8,379,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,562.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11292.0035512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

