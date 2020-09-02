Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 4,375 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80.

On Monday, June 22nd, Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $857,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Godaddy by 357.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

