Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

