Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 30th total of 999,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 671.9 days.

Shares of GWLIF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWLIF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

