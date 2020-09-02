GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.2% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $10.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.00. 13,771,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.69 and a 200 day moving average of $220.63. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

