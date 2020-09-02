Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 3,585 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $91,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,769. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

