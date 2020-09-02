Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $5.39 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 1,740,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,857,340. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

