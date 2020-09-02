Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. 818,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

