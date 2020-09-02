Guardian Capital LP Acquires 3,941 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. 778,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,340,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $305.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

