Guardian Capital LP Buys 1,802 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $356.90. 4,409,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,974. The company has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.77 and a 200-day moving average of $293.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

