Guardian Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

WMT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 873,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251,215. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.