Guardian Capital LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. 818,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 171.29 and a beta of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.