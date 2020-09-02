Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 303,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 13,356,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,341,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.