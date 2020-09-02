HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

HEXO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 6,317,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,908,688. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HEXO by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in HEXO by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

