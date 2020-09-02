HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in August

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,327,200 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 30th total of 7,090,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HKCVF remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power utility, generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. The company operates 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 2 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,237 MW.

