Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 15,222 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, hitting $533.80. 2,780,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.52 and a 200 day moving average of $387.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.