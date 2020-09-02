Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 6.3%

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 1,710,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,418,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,789,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.