IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

