INLOCK (ILK) Price Tops $0.0020

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1,243.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044326 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.02 or 0.05749246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00037232 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00050928 BTC.

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,267,738,437 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

