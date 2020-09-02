Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $30,670.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IIPR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.91. 252,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,860. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.