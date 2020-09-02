Inrad Optics Inc (OTCMKTS:INRD) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Inrad Optics Inc (OTCMKTS:INRD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INRD remained flat at $$0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.71. Inrad Optics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.