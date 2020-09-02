Insider Buying: dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Acquires C$25,252.26 in Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Murray Ernest James Payne acquired 38,261 shares of dynaCERT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$25,252.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,980,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. dynaCERT Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.25.

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

