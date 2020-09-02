Insider Buying: Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 14,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$280,000.00 ($200,000.00).

On Thursday, July 16th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 8,750,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($125,000.00).

On Monday, July 6th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 23,750,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,000.00 ($339,285.71).

On Friday, June 19th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 9,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00 ($128,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.79.

Land & Homes Group Limited operates as a property investment and development company in Australia. It develops and rents residential, commercial, and mixed-use apartments. The company is based in Spring Hill, Australia.

