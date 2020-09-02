Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $313,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $125.91. The company had a trading volume of 252,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,860. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $126.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
