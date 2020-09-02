Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $313,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $125.91. The company had a trading volume of 252,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,860. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $126.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

