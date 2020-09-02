Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Integrated Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IDHC stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 23,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Integrated Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 4.99 ($0.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.87.

Get Integrated Diagnostics alerts:

About Integrated Diagnostics

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.