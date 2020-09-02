Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Integrated Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IDHC stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 23,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Integrated Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 4.99 ($0.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.87.
About Integrated Diagnostics
