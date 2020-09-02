International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading 5.8% Higher

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $11.98. 3,219,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,986,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 107,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.