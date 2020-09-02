Interzone (ITZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,427.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.88 or 0.03866685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.56 or 0.02315015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00509229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00796830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00675139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00055433 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

