Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.88 and a 200-day moving average of $282.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

