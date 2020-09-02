Investors Buy High Volume of Royal Bank of Canada Put Options (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,349 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 799% compared to the average volume of 150 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 250,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 717,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,728. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

