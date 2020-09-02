Investors Buy Large Volume of Host Hotels and Resorts Put Options (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,959 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 988% compared to the typical daily volume of 456 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,664. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

