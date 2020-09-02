Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.18 million and $4,830.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00130304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00217438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.01610239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00178978 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,894,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

