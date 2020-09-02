Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1,062.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for about 2.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Iqvia worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Iqvia by 17.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 972,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,169. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $170.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

