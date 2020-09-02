iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,362,000 after buying an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,970,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779,558 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

