iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 4,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.